Zeneca's Pharma Sales Go Over L1 Billion

UK bioscience group Zeneca made good progress in the first half of 1995, according to chief executive David Barnes, with the group's pharmaceutical business achieving sales of just over L1 billion ($1.6 billion).
Pretax profits before exceptional items in the first half of 1995 were L506 million ($805 million), up 12%, or an increase of 44% after exceptional items. Sales advanced 6% to L2.53 billion, and earnings per share were 35.8 pence, up 41% or 9% before exceptional items.
Mr Barnes said that progress of the new pharmaceutical pipeline in the first half of the year had been particularly pleasing, with many products not just progressing through clinical trials but reaching filing or launch stages of development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze