Zeneca's Pharma Sales Go Over L1 Billion

UK bioscience group Zeneca made good progress in the first half of 1995, according to chief executive David Barnes, with the group's pharmaceutical business achieving sales of just over L1 billion ($1.6 billion).

Pretax profits before exceptional items in the first half of 1995 were L506 million ($805 million), up 12%, or an increase of 44% after exceptional items. Sales advanced 6% to L2.53 billion, and earnings per share were 35.8 pence, up 41% or 9% before exceptional items.

Mr Barnes said that progress of the new pharmaceutical pipeline in the first half of the year had been particularly pleasing, with many products not just progressing through clinical trials but reaching filing or launch stages of development.