Zeneca/SB Research Center Set Up

Two UK drug companies, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals and SmithKline Beecham, have agreed to establish the Zeneca/SmithKline Beecham Centre for Analytical Chemistry, which will be based at Imperial College, London.

Funding is being provided by the two companies for the SmithKline Beecham Chair in Analytical Chemistry and the Zeneca Lectureship in Analytical Chemistry. An additional lecturer and staff will be funded by the Department of Chemistry at Imperial College, and research students will be recruited to start in September/October 1995.

The Centre will: concentrate on the theoretical understanding of analytical science; provide problem-solving expertise; focus on analytical problems of particular relevance to the pharmaceutical industry; and increase the fundamental understanding of separation science as a major goal.