Zentiva goes for another buy with 460M euro offer for 75% of Eczacibasi

Announcing its second acquisition within a few days, the Czech group Zentiva has reached an agreement to purchase a 75% stake in Turkey's largest drug company, Eczacibasi Generic Pharmaceuticals, for 460.0 million euros ($605.8 million). It has also negotiated the right to buy the remainder of the company within two years.
Zentiva, which is 24.9% owned by French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis, is the Czech Repubic's largest domestically-owned pharmaceutical group and just days earlier announced that it had bought its way into the Hungarian market by way of acquiring a number of assets from Sanofi (see page 2).
Creates Turkey's third-largest generics group
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze