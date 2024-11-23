Zestril Launched In China

Zeneca has also received approval to market its ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril) for the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure in China.

Michael Carter, marketing director for Zeneca, commented: "economic reform in China has opened the door to a vast potential market. We are confident that the launch of Zestril will establish a strong presence for Zeneca through the recently- established joint venture with Sino-Pharm" (Marketletter July 4).

Diprivan (propofol), Zeneca's injectable anesthetic, was launched in January in China, and a spokesperson for the company said that it is expected that all its newer products will eventually gain approval in China, depending upon the schedule of domestic clinical trials.