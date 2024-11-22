Zidovudine Arm Of ACTG 152 Halted

Interim results of the ACTG 152 trial comparing Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Videx (didanosine) and a combination of the two drugs in children with symptomatic HIV infection or AIDS, has shown that zidovudine was the least effective therapy in preventing disease progression and had the highest rates of side effects. As a result, the zidovudine arm of the trial has been discontinued. Investigators will continue the trial with the other two groups.
The independent data and safety monitoring board reviewed the interim data from the study and recommended that the single-agent zidovudine part of the study be halted. The differences between the other two arms were not significant enough to terminate the entire trial.
Reporting on the discontinuation decision, the review committee said that children receiving zidovudine had more rapid rates of disease progression as measured by growth failure, new opportunistic infections, neurologic and neurodevelopment deterioration or death. The major side effects were blood abnormalities.
