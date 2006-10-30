Zimbabwe passes Nat Biotech Authority Act

Zimbabwe's President, Robert Mugabe, has signed into law the National Biotechnology Authority Act, which establishes a new regulatory authority of the industry.
As a consequence of the new legislation, the southern African country's Biosafety Board is to be incorporated into the National Biotechnology Authority. The resulting agency has the power to impose levies on producers, processors and consumers of biotechnology products. It will also establish biosafety committees at each of Zimbabwe's biotechnology research centers.
Abisai Mafa, the Biosafety Board's registrar, told the Zimbabwe Standard newspaper that "the gap between rich and poor countries is a result of applying technology in whatever form. Developing countries have the resources but cannot develop them and biotechnology will help Zimbabwe overcome this challenge."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze