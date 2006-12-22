ZLB buys MedImmune's CytoGam for $50M

US drugmaker MedImmune says it has completed the sale of the organ transplant drug CytoGam (cytomegalovirus immune globulin intravenous (human)) to ZLB Behring, a part of the Australian CSL group. The product is approved for the prophylactic treatment and prevention of CMV infection during transplant surgery.

Under the terms of the deal, which was originally executed late last year (Marketletter November 13, 2006), ZLB made an initial upfront payment of $50.0 million, plus costs for equipment and inventory, in exchange for worldwide rights to the drug. The agreement also stipulates that ZLB pays a further $70.0 million to the Gaithersburg-headquartered firm when certain cumulative, net sales milestones are achieved.