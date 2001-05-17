Zydus invests in Onconova and joint oncogenomics project

India's Zydus Cadila has invested $3 million in US firm OnconovaTherapeutics, and has entered into a joint venture with the firm to undertake development of oncogenomics and genomics projects relevant to Indian conditions, reports India Infoline.

The two firms are also exploring the possibility of joint programs in cancer vaccines, such as manufacturing therapies including process development and production at Zydus' Moraiya facility, and the latter would also have preference in marketing Onconova's innnovative products in India.