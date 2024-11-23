Zyrtec Drives Profits At UCB

In the first six months of 1996, Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical company UCB achieved an increase of 31% in net profits before exceptional items. Including these items, the first-half net profits advanced from 1.98 billion francs ($65 million) a year ago to 4.24 billion francs. Ordinary profits were 2.9 billion francs, an increase of 30.9% on the previous year.
The firm said that net sales amounted to 26.2 billion francs, down marginally on the like, year-earlier period. UCB divested its packaging activities with retrospective effect from January 1, 1996, it noted.
The pharmaceutical sector continued to expand, said the company. Sales of the antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine) benefited from two factors: a strong demand in the course of the spring, and the launch of the product in the USA.
