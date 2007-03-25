$13.3M to expand GSK Singapore R&D site

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has opened a new S$20.0 million ($13.3 million) medicinal chemistry laboratory at its Centre for Research in Cognitive and Neurodegenerative Disorders, which is located in Singapore's biomedical research hub, Biopolis.
"This new investment in GSK's R&D facility will enhance our drug discovery capabilities in Singapore. Our goal is to identify a clinical development candidate by the end of 2007 and we are on track to achieving that. The key drivers for GSK investing in Singapore are the quality of the research base and our access to high-quality graduates and researchers," said Paul Chapman, director of the CRCND.
GSK aims to double the number of researchers hired to almost 60, with half of them locally sourced. According to the firm, the new facility enables researchers to adopt a collaborative approach that is at the cutting edge of work practices at GSK facilities around the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze