1991 A SATISFYING YEAR FOR ROCHE

Swiss pharmaceutical concern Roche had a satisfying year in 1991, according to chairman, Fritz Gerber, who said in the company's 1991 annual report that the good business performance was reflected in the 56% increase in group profits (Marketletter April 13). The results were said to be all the more remarkable in the light of the worldwide economic downturn.

Roche's year was marked by a variety of acquisitions, which were said to have helped the company strengthen its core areas of business. With non-prescription drugs becoming more important as self-medication grows, Roche acquired the over-the-counter business, Nicholas, from Sarah Lee. The acquisition made Roche one of the five largest companies in the European OTC market. Roche has formed a new subdivision, Roche Nicholas Consumer Healthcare, which combines the OTC activities of Roche and Nicholas.

Roche's cooperation with Genentech was also said to have been very rewarding, particularly in the area of research.