1991 A SATISFYING YEAR FOR ROCHE

Swiss pharmaceutical concern Roche had a satisfying year in 1991, according to chairman, Fritz Gerber, who said in the company's 1991 annual report that the good business performance was reflected in the 56% increase in group profits (Marketletter April 13). The results were said to be all the more remarkable in the light of the worldwide economic downturn.
Roche's year was marked by a variety of acquisitions, which were said to have helped the company strengthen its core areas of business. With non-prescription drugs becoming more important as self-medication grows, Roche acquired the over-the-counter business, Nicholas, from Sarah Lee. The acquisition made Roche one of the five largest companies in the European OTC market. Roche has formed a new subdivision, Roche Nicholas Consumer Healthcare, which combines the OTC activities of Roche and Nicholas.
Roche's cooperation with Genentech was also said to have been very rewarding, particularly in the area of research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze