1st Approval For Novartis' Exelon; 2nd For Revasc

Novartis has been granted key approvals for three of its new products.Exelon (rivastigmin; formerly ENA-713) for Alzheimer's disease gains its first approval in Switzerland, while Revasc (desirudin) for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis in patients undergoing elective hip and knee surgery has been approved by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency and Femara (letrozole) is cleared for breast cancer in the USA.

Exelon is a second-generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, and has been approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate AD. The Swiss regulatory authority, the IKS, approved the drug under its fast-track procedure just a few months after Novartis filed its dossier for the drug. The company filed the same dossier simultaneously to all major regulatory authorities worldwide.

Reimbursement has already been agreed by the Swiss health insurance organizations, and pricing has been set at 111 Swiss francs ($72.75) for 28 capsules, 196 francs for 56 capsules and 378 francs for 112 capsules (capsules come in 1mg, 1.5mg, 3mg, 4.5mg and 6mg strengths - all for the same price).