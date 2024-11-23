1st-Half 1994 Health Care Deals Exceed $18 Billion

Over 230 mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements and such like have taken place in the health care sector in the first half of this year, according to a new report from KPMG Peat Marwick, and their total value is put at $18.4 billion.
Straightforward mergers and acquisitions totalled 51, while strategic alliances numbered 182 (37 were financing, 38 collaboration deals, 58 licensing agreements, 47 marketing and/or distribution rights agreements and two involved the setting-up of new companies), the report shows.
16 of these deals involved US firms acquiring part of/or the entire equity of another US company, and a further four were US firms buying part of/or the whole of a foreign company. In addition, there were 10 foreign companies acquiring part/or whole of a US company and 37 were foreign companies buying other foreign companies. The report points out that in 14 of the mergers or acquisitions, the domestic/home country of one or both was not known.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze