1st Launch Of Merck's Comvax

Merck & Co has launched Comvax, its combination Hemophilus influenzaetype b and hepatitis B virus vaccine, onto the US market, the first introduction for the new product worldwide. The product uses the antigenic components of Merck's PedvaxHib and Recombivax HB vaccines.

The company notes that Comvax is the first combination product to reach the market for both HBV and Hib protection which can be used in infants as young as six weeks. This combination vaccine should reduce the number of injections involved in a complete childhood vaccination program in the first 18 months of life from 15 down to 11.

Comvax is administered as an intramuscular injection in a three-dose series, at approximately two, four and 12-15 months of age. A two-month interval should be included between the first two initial doses. Importantly, Comvax can be administered at the same time as other standard pediatric vaccines, including the diphtheria-tetanus-whole-cell pertussis, measles-mumps-rubella and polio vaccines, as well as a booster dose of the acellular pertussis-based DTP.