2005: "difficult year for SkyePharma," chairman

UK-based drug-delivery specialist SkyePharma has posted disappointing results for full-year 2005, as net loss widened 174% on the prior year, to L50.9 million ($90.9 million) and turnover fell 18% to L61.3 million, in what its chairman, Jerry Karabelas, described as a "difficult" period.
In 2005, gross profit dropped 32% to L32.1 million as operating loss before exceptionals reached L16.1 million from L400,000 the previous year.
During 2005, the firm missed out on licensing revenue for its lead pipeline product, the asthma drug Flutiform (fluticasone and formoterol) after it failed to find a partner. In order to fund the product up to Phase III trials, the firm comitted to divest its injectables business and in September raised L35.0 million through a rights issue. Skyepharma says it anticipates a 2009 launch of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze