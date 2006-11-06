25 new drugs get AIFA coverage in Italy

The Italian drug agency (AIFA), has authorized the marketing of 25 new specialist drugs for patient reimbursement. Two of these are anticancer agents: global drug giant Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib) and German drugmaker Bayer's Nexavat (sorafenib), which are approved for renal metastatic carcinoma after the failure of first-line therapy and Swiss drug giant Novartis' Xolair (omalizumab).

Italian drugmaker Dompe's Remodulin (trepostinil) for, among other conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, was among the newly-approved drugs.