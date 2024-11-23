2nd Deal For Merck And NanoSystems

USA-based NanoSystems has signed a second development and licensingagreement with drug major Merck & Co to collaborate on the evaluation of a NanoCrystal formulation, in another area of interest to Merck. Under the terms of the deal NanoSystems receives an upfront licensing fee, research and milestone payments, royalties on net sales and a supply fee. No further details of the terms were disclosed.

NanoCrystal technology improves delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs by formulating the active pharmaceutical ingredient into nanometer-sized particles which can be incorporated into traditional dosage forms, including oral, injectable, aerosol and topical products.