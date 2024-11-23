2nd Deal For Merck And NanoSystems

USA-based NanoSystems has signed a second development and licensingagreement with drug major Merck & Co to collaborate on the evaluation of a NanoCrystal formulation, in another area of interest to Merck. Under the terms of the deal NanoSystems receives an upfront licensing fee, research and milestone payments, royalties on net sales and a supply fee. No further details of the terms were disclosed.
NanoCrystal technology improves delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs by formulating the active pharmaceutical ingredient into nanometer-sized particles which can be incorporated into traditional dosage forms, including oral, injectable, aerosol and topical products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze