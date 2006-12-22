3 month delay in US review of Novartis and Speedel's first-in-class BP drug Tekturna

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the US regulatory review period has been extended by up to three months for Tekturna (aliskiren), potentially delaying approval until the end of first-quarter 2007. The agent was submitted earlier in 2006 to become the first in a new class of antihypertensive medicines in over a decade.
The extension will provide the US Food and Drug Administration with time to consider additional clinical data submitted by Novartis in early December, which come from a study involving 30 healthy volunteers who received Tekturna at the proposed 300mg once-daily dose for eight weeks to study potential changes of the colonic mucosa. Analysis of the data indicated that Tekturna did not induce any changes in the mucosal lining of the colon, as evaluated by colonoscopy and biopsies, the firm noted.
Novartis is confident that providing this additional information to the FDA will help secure US approval for the predicted blockbuster, which was developed in collaboration with Swiss biotechnology firm Speedel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze