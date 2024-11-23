3rd Qtr Costs And Losses Rise At Amylin

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has reported a sharp increase in net loss forthe third quarter ended September 30, 1997, to $15.9 million, or $0.50 per share, compared with a loss of $3.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the corresponding period in 1996. Net loss for the nine-month period rose just under 50% to $33.1 million.
The company noted a decrease in third-quarter revenues to $9.1 million, down 31.1% compared to the same quarter in 1996, which included milestone and option fee payments from Amylin's commercial partner, Johnson & Johnson. The increase in net loss, however, was principally due to a significant rise in operating expenses to $25.3 million, up 46.2%.
The bulk of the costs is due to Amylin's decision to expand the development program for its antidiabetes drugs pramlintide following disappointing data from Phase III studies (Marketletter September 1).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze