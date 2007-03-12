66% of UK physicians want higher standards of care than QOF

A survey of physicians carried out by the Doctors.net.uk web site has found that 66% of doctors who are contracted by the UK government on a General Medical Services Contract would support more demanding standards for lowering cholesterol for some patients. The study was carried out on behalf of Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd and Schering-Plough Ltd, both UK subsidiaries of USA-headquartered drugmakers.
The cholesterol target favored by the Quality and Outcomes Framework, the standard required under the UK contract, is <5mmol/l for total cholesterol for patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as those at high risk of developing symptomatic atherosclerotic disease. However, the Joint British Societies' Guidelines on the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Clinical Practice (JBS2) recommends <4mmol/l for TC and <2mmol/l for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
Over 90% of survey respondents also felt that diabetes patients or those who had experienced a previous cardiovascular event would benefit from the JBS2's LDL-C standard.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze