7% Pretax Profits Growth For Astra

18 August 1996

Astra of Sweden's financial results for the period January-June 1996 were in the middle of the range of analysts' forecasts. Pretax profits were 6.7 billion Swedish kroner ($1.01 billion), an increase of 7% on the like, year-earlier period. Operating earnings were 6.3 billion kroner, up 5%, and earnings per share grew 6% to 7.83 kroner.

Sales growth was 6% in the first half to 19.1 billion kroner. The firm said that at constant exchange rates, sales growth was 16%, which is the same level as in the first quarter. Astra's sales of its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) totaled 8.5 billion kroner, up 22% at constant exchange rates. Total turnover of the product worldwide amounted to 11.8 billion kroner.

Sales By Product Group 1st-Half 96 % Change Constant Million Kroner Ex Rate ------------------------------------------------------------------- gastrointestinal 8,645 +11 +21 respiratory 3,751 +3 +12 cardiovascular 3,407 +7 +18 pain control 1,609 -6 +5 anti-infectives 575 -7 0 medical devices 299 -2 +6 other products 791 -4 +7 total 19,077 +6 +16 -------------------------------------------------------------------

