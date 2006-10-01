75% of cancer drugs "available on Medicare"

A study conducted by the Avalere Health, a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in the health care industry, has found that Medicare prescription drug plans provide coverage for 75% of cancer drugs.

The figures are based on research carried out in the first two months of this year, involving the study of 3,000 Medicare Personal Drug Plans. The study's authors focussed on two classes of drugs: antineoplastics and hormonal agents. Excluded from the study were infused chemotherapy or oral cancer drugs that are covered under the Medicare Part B program.

Under the 2003 Medicare Modernization Act, Medicare PDPs are required to cover virtually all neoplastic drugs. In the example of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's Nolvadex (tamoxifen), 29% of plans covered the branded version, compared with 100% for generic versions.