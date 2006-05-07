86% trust drugs in France, 2% fall on 2005

An overwhelming majority of French people trust drugs, according to an annual survey carried out on behalf of the French pharmaceutical trade association, LEEM, by the IFOP polling organization. The trend since 2004 shows a 2% fall year-on-year.
Confidence in the industry remained unchanged on last year, at a satisfactory 73%, which included 15% of respon-dents who expressed full confidence.
IFOP also asked what reasons people could give for increased life expectancy in France. Better hygiene was the most widely accepted reason, cited by 78% of respondents, while 66% thought the medical profession was responsible and 54% credited new pharmaceutical products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze