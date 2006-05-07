86% trust drugs in France, 2% fall on 2005

An overwhelming majority of French people trust drugs, according to an annual survey carried out on behalf of the French pharmaceutical trade association, LEEM, by the IFOP polling organization. The trend since 2004 shows a 2% fall year-on-year.

Confidence in the industry remained unchanged on last year, at a satisfactory 73%, which included 15% of respon-dents who expressed full confidence.

IFOP also asked what reasons people could give for increased life expectancy in France. Better hygiene was the most widely accepted reason, cited by 78% of respondents, while 66% thought the medical profession was responsible and 54% credited new pharmaceutical products.