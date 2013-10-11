Long-awaited vaccine brings hope for millions

Long-awaited vaccine against malaria
One of the world’s biggest challenges in medicine – the relentless destruction caused by malaria – might have finally met its match as GlaxoSmithKline announced this week that its most clinically advanced malaria vaccine candidate continued to protect young children and infants up to 18 months after vaccination. It could be available as early as 2015 if granted a positive scientific opinion by the EMA next year. The news made front page newspaper headlines in the UK, demonstrating how startling this news is in the context of the devastating stories and appeals we hear every year about the millions of cases of malaria across Africa, which lead to nearly 600,000 deaths annually, mainly of young children.
FDA trouble continues
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze