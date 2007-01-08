Abraxis launches generic ondansetron injection in USA

Los Angeles, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Abraxis BioScience has launched ondansetron injection, USP, the generic equivalent of GlaxoSmithKline's Zofran. The company added that it will market the product in single- and multiple-dose bar coded latex-free vials.

The drug is indicated for the prevention of the nausea and vomiting associated with courses of emetogenic chemotherapy, including high-dose cisplatin. Pharmaceutical monitoring organization IMS estimates that US sales of ondansetron exceeded $587.0 million in 2005.