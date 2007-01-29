Friday 22 November 2024

Adherex buys out eniluracil from GSK

29 January 2007

US firm Adherex Technologies, which has a broad portfolio of oncology products under development, has amended its July 14, 2005 development and license agreement for eniluracil with UK-headquartered drug giant GlaxoSmithKline by buying out all the latter's remaining options under the deal. As a result, Adherex will assume full direction and control over the product's future development pursuant to the terms of the license, including the ability to partner and/or sub-license the product to third parties. An upfront fee of $1.0 million is due to GSK on closing, which is expected to occur on or about March 1.

"Adherex has sought since 2004 to acquire the rights to eniluracil, which we believe represents a major pharmaceutical and therapeutic opportunity. Today's agreement brings the development and commercialization of eniluracil under our control and provides the flexibility for Adherex to develop the product alone or to collaborate or partner with other parties as we feel most appropriate," said William Peters, chief executive of Adherex.

GSK's clinical development program for the combination of 5-FU and eniluracil met with success in early eveloment. However, Phase III trials failed, and development was stopped by the UK firm.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze