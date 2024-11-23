Alfacell Begin Comparison Phase III With Onconase And Lilly's Gemzar

- Alfacell has begun a new Phase III trial comparing its novel RNase product Onconase in combination with tamoxifen to Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult tumors to treat. The new trial will be used in addition to an ongoing Phase III study to support a marketing application for Onconase in the USA and elsewhere. Gemzar was approved earlier this year in the USA and became the first new drug for pancreatic cancer in decades (Marketletter May 27). Meantime, the company has reported that Onconase inhibits HIV replication in several persistently-infected human cell lines.