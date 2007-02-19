Alkermes reports $3M 4th-qtr 2006 net income

US drugmaker Alkermes says that its net income for the three months ended December 31, 2006, was $2.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, versus $1.4 million and $0.01 per diluted share in the like, year-ago period, as the firm's fourth-quarter 2006 included a $7.5 million share-based compensation expense which the prior year lacked.
During the period, total revenues reached $62.4 million vs $41.4 million, as manufacturing income reached $28.8 million vs $23.6 million for Risperdal Consta (risperidone, long-acting injection), an atypical antipsychotic medication approved for the treatment of schizophrenia, sold by a unit of Johnson & Johnson, as well as $5.2 million vs $14.7 million for Vivitrol, an extended-release injectable suspension of naltrexone for the treatment of alcohol dependence co-developed with USA-based Cephalon.
The firm's royalty revenues for the quarter totaled $5.7 million thanks to Risperdal Consta sales of $226.0 million vs $4.2 million based on sales of $169.0 million for the same period in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze