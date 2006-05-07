Altana in talks to sell pharma unit

German drugmaker Altana is in talks with a number of potential partners over the sale of its pharmaceutical business. The negotiations have been confirmed by chairman Nikolaus Schweickart, although he has declined to go into detail. The company has indicated that it is keen to reach agreement with a drugmaker producing patented original drugs rather than a generics company. Three German groups - Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer - have already made clear that they are not interested in an acquisition. Jean-Francois Dehecq, president of Sanofi-Aventis, also said last week that the company did not envisage any acquisitions in Germany, despite the existing partnership with Altana in the production of the asthma drug Alvesco (ciclesonide).