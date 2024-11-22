Alza Wins Motion To Dismiss Cygnus Case

The US District Court in northern California has granted Alza's motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against it by Cygnus Therapeutics Systems in January 1994, seeking a declaration of unenforceability and invalidity of an Alza patent relating to transdermal administration of fentanyl. The court dismissed Cygnus' claim that alleged Alza had violated US antitrust laws.
The patent involved in the suit related to Alza's Duragesior fentanyl transdermal system, approved in the USA in 1990 for the treatment of severe chronic pain in patients requiring opioid analgesia. Alza co-promotes the product in the USA with Janssen Pharmaceutical, a division of Johnson & Johnson, which has worldwide rights to the product.
