Amgen files with ITC to stop Roche's peg-EPO imports

Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission in Washington DC requesting that the ITC institute an investigation of Swiss drug major Roche's importation of pegylated recombinant human erythropoietin (peg-EPO) into the USA. Amgen believes that importation of peg-EPO is unlawful because the product and the method of its manufacture are covered by the US firm's EPO patents.

Amgen is asking the ITC to issue a permanent exclusion order that would prohibit importation of peg-EPO into the USA. It anticipates that the ITC will decide whether to institute a formal investigation within 30 days of the April 11 filing.