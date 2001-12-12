Amgen's epratuzumab in combo regimen for NHL

Amgen has reported positive results from a Phase II trial testing itsinvestigational antiCD22 antibody epratuzumab, in combination with Roche/Centocor's already-marketed drug MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), in patients with relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Amgen licenses the antibody from Immunomedics.

The trial was conducted in 19 rituximab-naive patients and revealed that in 15 patients with indolent (low-grade) disease, eight (53%) responded to the treatment, a rate similar to that which would be expected from giving rituxan alone. "However, seven of the eight responders achieved a complete response," a higher proportion than would be expected with monotherapy, said the company. Importantly, the addition of Amgen's antibody did not appear to alter the safety profile of rituximab. Amgen has other trials ongoing with epratuzumab looking at the use of the drug as a single-agent therapy in rituxan-refractory indolent NHL and in aggressive forms of the disease.