Amlodipine lowers diabetes risk in hypertensives

In a presentation at the recent World Cardiology Congress, held in Barcelona, Spain, amlodipine was shown to reduce the risk of new onset diabetes by 34% in hypertensive patients, compared with beta blocker-based therapy. The findings are from the Anglo-Scandinavian Cardiac Outcomes Trial (ASCOT), which was funded by US drug major Pfizer.
Amlodipine, the active ingredient in Pfizer's Norvasc, the world's most-prescribed branded medicine for thetreatment of hypertension, was assessed, in combination with the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor perindopril, in comparison with atenolol plus the diuretic bendroflumethiazide, in the control of hypertension in 19,257 patients. The results showed that 8% of patients in the amlodipine-treated arm went on to develop diabetes, versus 11.4% in the atenolol group.
The study also suggested that patients treated with beta blocker therapy were at increased risk of developing diabetes irrespective of all other risk factors, including: increased weight; blood glucose at study entry; and initial blood pressure level.
