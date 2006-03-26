Andrx' 4th-qtr 2005 income drops 16%

US generic drugmaker Andrx Corp says that its revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2005, fell 15.7% on the like, year-ago period, to $244.9 million, while net income nose-dived 60.4% to $8.2 million. However, last week, the Florida-headquartered firm accepted a $1.9 billion acquisition from the USA's Watson Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter March 20).
Andrx' chief executive, Thomas Rice, noted that a fair value re-estimate on its North Carolina facility, based on current market conditions, resulted in a $10.0 million impairment charge to cost of goods sold, but stressed that Watson's offer "ascribes significant value to our manufacturing, R&D, controlled-release technologies, distribution network and employees," adding that it provides "excellent" value to its shareholders.
On a quarterly sequential basis, distributed products revenue fell 5.0% to $155.5 million relative to third-quarter 2005, which is when it stopped selling to Internet pharmacies and certain pain clinics, which generated $7.2 million in revenues.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze