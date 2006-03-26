Friday 22 November 2024

Andrx' 4th-qtr 2005 income drops 16%

26 March 2006

US generic drugmaker Andrx Corp says that its revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2005, fell 15.7% on the like, year-ago period, to $244.9 million, while net income nose-dived 60.4% to $8.2 million. However, last week, the Florida-headquartered firm accepted a $1.9 billion acquisition from the USA's Watson Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter March 20).

Andrx' chief executive, Thomas Rice, noted that a fair value re-estimate on its North Carolina facility, based on current market conditions, resulted in a $10.0 million impairment charge to cost of goods sold, but stressed that Watson's offer "ascribes significant value to our manufacturing, R&D, controlled-release technologies, distribution network and employees," adding that it provides "excellent" value to its shareholders.

On a quarterly sequential basis, distributed products revenue fell 5.0% to $155.5 million relative to third-quarter 2005, which is when it stopped selling to Internet pharmacies and certain pain clinics, which generated $7.2 million in revenues.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze