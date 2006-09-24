Annual Aclasta cuts risk of osetoportic fracture

Swiss drugmaker Novartis says that data from a Phase III trial of Aclasta (zoledronic acid) demonstrates that the drug reduces the incidence of bone fracture in post-menopausal women with osteoporosis. The results, which are from the HORIZON trial program, were presented to a meeting of the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research in Philadeliphia, USA.

The study found that an annual 5mg dose of the product, known by the proposed trade name Reclast in the USA, brought about a reduction in the risk of new spinal and hip fractures 70% and 40%, respectively, when compared with placebo. In addition, the results showed that the drug's effect was sustained for a three-year period.

Novartis also reported data from a second assessment, which revealed that patients taking oral alendronate could switch directly to treatment with Aclasta and maintain beneficial bone effects for a full 12 months after a single dose.