Saturday 23 November 2024

Another Angle On Asthma; Arris Pharmaceuticals

26 May 1996

Last month, Arris Pharmaceutical presented positive results from a Phase IIa trial of its tryptase inhibitor APC-366 in patients with asthma (Marketletter May 6). This study is thought to be the first time that a tryptase inhibitor has been tested clinically in this indication. The following article examines the scientific evidence for the role of tryptase in asthma, takes a closer look at the clinical data and reports Arris' plans for the future development of the drug.

Scientists working in asthma research have yet to reach a consensus on the relative importance of eosinophils and mast cells in bronchial asthma. New insights into the role of mast cell tryptase in the mediation of bronchoconstriction and inflammation in the asthmatic lung, presented at the American Lung Association meeting in New Orleans, lend further weight to the arguments of those who feel these cells are central to the pathology of the disease.

The Rationale Mast cell tryptase is a member of the large family of serine protease enzymes, which include elastase, trypsin and cathepsin G, which have long been associated with the tissue damage associated with asthma. Traditionally, trypsin's role in the mediation of disease by enzymatic degradation has been seen, at best, as a minor player amongst the host of these relatively non-specific enzymes. However, it now appears that tryptase is capable of eliciting discrete proasthmatic activity, both in animal tissues and human tissues in vitro.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze