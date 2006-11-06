Anti-addiction therapies market 2006-11 - Pharma's next Viagra?

More money is spent advertising alcohol than any other product. For some, gambling and cigarettes are pleasant distractions, yet for others they are the generators of unbearable cravings and the cause of considerable distress. For them, their addiction is a disease. According to a new report by Visiongain - Anti-addiction Therapies, 2006-2011 - society is crying out for solutions. Which pharmaceutical firms are now aiming to provide that cure?
Doctors and concerned specialists have long maintained a behavioral-based approach to treating addiction is the most effective treatment program. Suggested pharmaceutical solutions simply did not work. That is, it seems, until now. Two leading drugmakers have developed novel drugs that could revolutionize the treatment of obesity and nicotine addiction. And what is more, those drugs could save health authorities millions of dollars.
With the pharmaceutical industry anxiously seeking the next blockbuster product, it is hardly surprising that Pfizer's Chantix (varenicline) and Sanofi-Aventis' Acomplia (rimonabant) are generating so much interest. Are these drugs set to shift the focus of the pharmaceutical industry? asks Visiongain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze