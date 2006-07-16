Friday 22 November 2024

Antigenics extends deal with GSK Biologicals

16 July 2006

New York, USA-based Antigenics says that it has signed expanded license and supply agreements for the use of QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, a vaccine division of UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline. QS-21 is a key component included in several of GSK's proprietary adjuvant systems. A number of the latter's vaccine candidates currently under development are formulated with GSK's proprietary adjuvant systems containing QS-21.

Under the terms of the accord, GSK will purchase a percentage of its QS-21 supply requirements from Antigenics through 2014. Antigenics will also transfer manufacturing technologies under the supply agreement to GSK, which will make payments contingent upon successful milestone achievements, and will pay royalties to Antigenics on net sales for a period of at least 10 years after the first commercial sale under the supply agreement.

