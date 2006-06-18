Antisoma regains AS1404, sees strong lung cancer data

UK cancer specialist Antisoma says that initial findings from a Phase II trial of AS1404 (DMXAA) in ovarian cancer show that, to date, the small-molecule vascular disrupting agent has been well tolerated and has not exacerbated the side effects of chemotherapy. Patients continue to be followed up to assess its effect on time-to-tumor progression and survival, the firm stated.
The study randomized patients with recurrent ovarian cancer to receive AS1404 plus chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone. With initial data available from 62 patients, those receiving AS1404 had a tumor response rate of 61.3%, compared with 54.8% for those on chemotherapy alone.
Regains AS1404 from Roche
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze