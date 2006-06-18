Antisoma regains AS1404, sees strong lung cancer data

UK cancer specialist Antisoma says that initial findings from a Phase II trial of AS1404 (DMXAA) in ovarian cancer show that, to date, the small-molecule vascular disrupting agent has been well tolerated and has not exacerbated the side effects of chemotherapy. Patients continue to be followed up to assess its effect on time-to-tumor progression and survival, the firm stated.

The study randomized patients with recurrent ovarian cancer to receive AS1404 plus chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone. With initial data available from 62 patients, those receiving AS1404 had a tumor response rate of 61.3%, compared with 54.8% for those on chemotherapy alone.

