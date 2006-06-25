Antisoma regains R1550 from Roche, moves to Ph IIa

UK cancer specialist Antisoma has completed a Phase I trial of its drug candidate R1550 (huHMFG1) and presented the results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, held in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to the firm, the safety study in patients with metastatic breast cancer showed that the drug was well-tolerated at the maximum dose tested, clearing the way for further development in patients with less advanced forms of the disease. While analysis of efficacy was not a primary aim, a number of patients showed prolonged stabilization of disease, the firm noted.
On the strength of the data, Antisoma has agreed with its development partner, Swiss drug major Roche, to regain all rights to R1550, which will now be redesignated AS1402. The UK firm plans to move the drug rapidly into a Phase IIa study in breast cancer patients awaiting surgery after initial diagnosis. Microarray analyses will be used to examine the effects of the drug in these earlier stage patients, and data are expected in the following year.
