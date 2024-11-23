Saturday 23 November 2024

Antiviral Activity Seen With Gilead's Cidofovir

2 June 1996

Gilead Sciences Inc says that data from a Canadian placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical study of single-dose cidofovir topical gel in immunocompetent patients with recurrent genital herpes lesions showed significant evidence of antiviral activity. These data were scheduled to be presented at the Ninth International Conference on Antiviral Research in Urabandai, Japan, by clinical investigator Joseph Sasadeusz of Vancouver, Canada-based Viridae Clinical Sciences.

According to Viridae president Stephen Sacks, a recognized authority in the treatment of viral diseases, "these preliminary data provide clear evidence of an antiviral effect in patients with recurrent genital herpes. They are very promising results that warrant further study." Based on these Canadian data, Gilead will conduct larger Phase II/III studies. The product has also recently entered into clinical testing in Europe (Marketletter April 8).

The Canadian study was designed to determine the safety of a single dose of cidofovir topical gel directly applied to genital lesions and to obtain preliminary evidence of antiviral activity. In the study, 96 patients received one application of either cidofovir at one of three strengths (1%, 3% and 5%) or an inactive placebo gel. Comparable numbers of male and female patients were enrolled and randomized to each of the dose levels. The intent of this Phase I/II study was to assess initial safety and efficacy and to guide future clinical development plans.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze