Apotex Enters French Generics Market

Canadian drug company Apotex has formed a joint venture withExpanscience of France, which focuses on pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, with the aim of breaking into the French generics market.
Apotex will export a variety of generic products to be manufactured at a plant in Toronto that is due to open in 1999. The products will be marketed by the French firm. A report in the Toronto-based Globe and Mail said that Apotex plans to employ around 100 engineers, chemists and specialists in computer systems at the new plant.
Also, Apotex will take an equity stake in Laboratoires Biotherapie, which is controlled by Expanscience. Biotherapie markets five generics and achieved revenues in 1996 of 60 million French francs ($10.3 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze