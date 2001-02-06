Aradigm and Genentech drop development of improved CF drug

Aradigm and Genentech have decided to discontinue their jointdevelopment of recombinant human DNase using Aradigm's proprietary AERx system, which utilizes proprietary technology to create aerosols from liquid drug formulations and deliver them either locally to the lungs or systemically via the lungs.

The two companies had been developing the AERx formulation of rhDNase, the active ingredient in Genentech's Pulmozyme (dornase alfa) product for cystic fibrosis, in order to make the product more convenient to administer. Last November, Aradigm presented data from a Phase IIb study of the AERx formulation which suggested that the new presentation could be delivered using an electronic inhaler in just a couple of minutes, compared to 15-30 minutes for the original Pulmozyme version, which is administered using a nebulizer and compressor.

Rick Thompson, Aradigm's chief executive, stressed in a conference call that Genentech's decision not to press ahead with the project had no bearing on the quality of the AERx technology. And, on a more positive note, the two companies announced that they will be entering into a new agreement allowing Genentech to evaluate the feasibility of using the AERx system for the pulmonary delivery of some of its other compounds. Neither company would give details of the compounds which may be involved in these feasibility studies.