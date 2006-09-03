Aradigm granted continued Nasdaq listing

USA-based Aradigm Corp has been granted its request for continued listing on the US Nasdaq Capital Market, following a hearing before the Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Panel in which the company outlined its near-term strategies for achieving and maintaining compliance noting in particular the effect of its shareholders' equity on the company's non-dilutive transaction with Novo Nordisk that was announced in early July.

Aradigm combines its advanced AERx pulmonary delivery platform and novel formulations to create products that enable patients to comfortably self-administer biopharmaceuticals and small-molecule drugs. The firm's AERx insulin Diabetes Management System (iDMS) has been licensed to Novo Nordisk for development and commercialization in return for royalties, and is in Phase III testing for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.