Ardana/Novartis commence marketing Emselex in UK

Edinburgh, Scotland-based Ardana has commenced UK marketing of Emselex/Enablex (darifenacin), a novel M3-selective receptor antagonist for the once-daily symptomatic treatment of overactive bladder, in collaboration with the local unit of Swiss drug major Novartis.

Ardana will oversee the launch, ongoing sales and marketing of the agent, while Novartis will be responsible for distribution, medical and pharmacovigilance activities. The OAB market in the UK is currently estimated to be worth L82.1 million ($154.8 million) and is growing at 14% a year, Ardana noted.