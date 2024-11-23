Are There Short-Term Benefits In Mega Mergers?

Using economic-return analysis, the Chicago, USA-based consulting firmAT Kearney found that companies such as Amgen and Astra which have narrowly focused on a few markets, have generated stronger returns than firms involved in mega mergers.
In a study to be published next month but released to Reuters in advance, Kearney found that none of the recent pharmaceutical mega mergers have won near-term gains for the firms involved.
And most pharmaceutical companies could boost their stock prices by as much as 50% through even partially adopting best-industry practices in supply chain management and marketing, according to the Kearney study.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
