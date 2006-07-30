Argenta in new accord with AstraZeneca

Harlow, UK-based Argenta Discovery, says that it has entered into a drug discovery collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the agreement, Argenta scientists will provide their expertise in medicinal chemistry to support drug discovery activities at AstraZeneca in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The new medicinal chemistry program, announced July 25, will involve optimization of a series of hits by the design and synthesis of novel analogs.
Commenting on the agreement, Christopher Ashton, Argenta Discovery's chief executive, said: "we are pleased that AstraZeneca has chosen to work with Argenta again. This is our first collaboration with AstraZeneca's Wilmington team and we believe their decision to work with Argenta is a tribute to the outstanding capabilities and expertise of Argenta's medicinal chemistry team."
