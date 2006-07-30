Friday 22 November 2024

Argenta in new accord with AstraZeneca

30 July 2006

Harlow, UK-based Argenta Discovery, says that it has entered into a drug discovery collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the agreement, Argenta scientists will provide their expertise in medicinal chemistry to support drug discovery activities at AstraZeneca in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The new medicinal chemistry program, announced July 25, will involve optimization of a series of hits by the design and synthesis of novel analogs.

Commenting on the agreement, Christopher Ashton, Argenta Discovery's chief executive, said: "we are pleased that AstraZeneca has chosen to work with Argenta again. This is our first collaboration with AstraZeneca's Wilmington team and we believe their decision to work with Argenta is a tribute to the outstanding capabilities and expertise of Argenta's medicinal chemistry team."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze