Arris Pharmaceuticals Collaboration With Bayer

- Arris Pharmaceutical has signed a five-year collaborative agreement with Bayer of Germany in the area of inflammatory diseases. Bayer will collaborate on the development of Arris' therapeutics and diagnostics based on tryptase, chymase and their inhibitors, with particular focus on asthma and rhinitis. The agreement provides Arris with payments of up to $70 million. Arris has retained rights to the development of APC 366, which is in Phase I testing in the USA, while Bayer gains responsibility for the preclinical and clinical development of new compounds.