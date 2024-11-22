ASPIRIN HELPS BAYER IN ITALY

Favorable trends in drugs business and especially good sales of standard products such as aspirin are reported to have helped Bayer's Italian subsidiary, Bayer SpA, to check the decline in sales in 1991 to around 2.6%. Italian sales last year totalled 2.37 billion lire ($1.9 billion). This figure was said to have accounted for 7.4% of total Bayer group sales.
Gross profits in Italy fell back 24% to 65 billion lire, while net profits held up better. Profits were affected by merger losses arising from the linking of two diagnostics subsidiaries.
1992 Sales Forecast Meantime, Bayer is forecasting a rise in 1992 sales of 7.5%, though this was not achieved in the first two months. Losses from diagnostics production have now been eliminated, according to Italian group president Paolo Pagliani and profits have increased.
