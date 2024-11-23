Asta Medica Takes Over Europeptides

Degussa subsidiary Asta Medica has acquired Europeptides ofParis/Argenteuil, France, a company established in 1991 by Romano Deghenghi and formerly owned by SNPE affiliate Isochem. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

With Europeptides, Asta says it will have enhanced R&D activity in France. Europeptides in Argenteuil, headed by Dr Deghenghi, will take on the further development of peptides and their depot formulations. It is planned to expand the R&D projects of Europeptides with international partners. Among products in development are the LHRH antagonists Antarelix and Cetrorelix, somatostatin analogs, bombesin antagonists and peptides with cytotoxic groups. Cetrorelix will be developed in Japan with joint venture partner Nippon Kayaku and Asta's licensee Shionogi.